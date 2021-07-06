Red Sox Starting Rotation Has Been Firing On All Cylinders Past Week

NESN Logo Sign In

There’s arguably no rotation in baseball hotter than the Boston Red Sox’s right now.

Boston’s starting rotation is 4-1 over the squad’s last five games while putting up an impressive 1.19 ERA over the span across 30.1 innings pitched.

The Red Sox’s starting rotation has held opponents to a miniscule .185 batting average over the last five games while striking out 26 batters and look to continue the streak Monday night against the Los Angeles Angels.

