Red Sox Teammates Thrilled For First-Time MLB All-Star Nathan Eovaldi

Nathan Eovaldi is headed to his first MLB All-Star Game after 10 seasons of pitching in the big leagues.

The Boston Red Sox ace is one of five Boston players to be selected to the All-Star Game next week. He will be joined by shortstop Xander Bogaerts and third baseman Rafael Devers, both of whom are starting, along with designated hitter J.D. Martinez and fellow pitcher Matt Barnes. The Red Sox have the most selections of any team in baseball.

Eovaldi’s teammates are thrilled for the 31-year-old right-hander.

“I’ve learned a lot from Nate this year. He’s helped me a lot with my delivery, with my pitch sequencing,” fellow starter Nick Pivetta said after Boston’s 1-0 win over the Oakland Athletics on Sunday. “He shows up every single day, same guy every day, works really hard, is interacting with all the players all the time and is just a really positive guy.

“Hats off to all the all-stars that are on our team as well because they’re all doing a very, very good job this year and they deserve those votes and they deserve to be in there.”

Matt Barnes, who is one of three first-time All-Stars along with Devers and Eovaldi, said much of the same.

“He’s incredibly deserving,” Barnes told reporters, per MassLive’s Chris Cotillo. “He?s putting together an absolutely phenomenal year and has been an absolute horse for us in the rotation.”