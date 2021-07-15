Red Sox To Begin Wild Stretch With Yankees As Second Half Kicks Off

NESN Logo Sign In

The second half of the 2021 Major League Baseball season officially kicks off Thursday night.

The Boston Red Sox have their hands full right out of the gate beginning Thursday as they travel to New York to take on the Yankees.

Boston will face the Yankees in eight of its first 11 games coming out of the mid-summer break with a three-game set with the Toronto Blue Jays breaking up two separate four-game series against New York.

