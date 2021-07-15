Red Sox Top Prospect Triston Casas Stays Hot, Destroys Another Homer

Casas now has six homers on the season

by

Everyone currently is talking about Marcelo Mayer and Jarren Duran, and for good reason. Mayer, the fourth overall pick in the 2021 MLB draft, is a potential face-of-the-franchise talent, and Duran is about to make his big league debut.

But don’t forget: Triston Casas is the top prospect in the Boston Red Sox farm system.

Casas started the season on fire, then cooled off for a while after returning from the Olympic qualifier. But the imposing first baseman has been heating up since the end of June, and on Tuesday hit his first home run since May 23.

Then, on Wednesday, he hit an even more impressive blast for the Double-A Portland Sea Dogs.

Casas, 21, now is hitting .269 with six homers and 30 RBIs in 167 at-bats.

He soon will head to Tokyo to represent the United States in the Olympics.

