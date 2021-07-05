Red Sox Vs. Angels Lineups: Christian Arroyo Returns, Alex Verdugo Sits

Arroyo has been on the IL with a contusion

The Red Sox look to win 10 of their last 11 games Monday night when they take on the Angels.

Boston opens its three-game set against Los Angeles at Angels Stadium in search of its 54th win of the season. The Red Sox are coming off a series with the Oakland Athletics in which Boston took two of three games.

The Red Sox turn to pitcher Martín Pérez, who’s in search win No. 7, while Angels counter with Jose Suarez.

As for the lineups, Christian Arroyo will return from the injured list and play second base. Arroyo has been dealing with a bone bruise. Alex Verdugo will not start, so the outfield will be manned by Hunter Renfroe, Kiké Hernández and Marwin Gonzalez.

First pitch is set for 9:38 p.m. ET on NESN, with a full hour of pre and posrgame coverage beginning at 8:30 p.m.

Here are the lineups for both teams:

BOSTON RED SOX (54-32)
Kiké Hernández, CF
Rafael Devers, 3B
J.D. Martinez, DH
Xander Bogaerts, SS
Hunter Renfroe, RF
Christian Vázquez, C
Christian Arroyo, 2B
Marwin Gonzalez, LF
Bobby Dalbec, 1B

Martín Pérez, LHP (6-4, 4.04 ERA)

LOS ANGELES ANGELS (42-41)
David Fletcher, 2B
Shohei Ohtani, DH
Max Stassi, C
Raisel Iglesias, SS
Jared Walsh, 1B
Philip Gosselin, LF
Jose Rojas, 3B
Luis Rengifo, RF
Juan Lagares, CF

Jose Suarez, LHP (3-1, 1.98 ERA)

