Boston Red Sox manager Alex Cora shuffles his deck with hopes of continuing their fine form against the Oakland A’s.

J.D. Martinez headlines Boston’s changes for Saturday’s game as he returns from a night off to bat in his customary third spot in the order. However, he won’t be the designated hitter. Instead, he’ll play left field in place of Alex Verdugo, who bats second but is the DH for the second game of the Boston-Oakland series.

Kiké Hernández remains in the leadoff spot but he’ll play second base, having starred as a center fielder Friday night in the Red Sox’s thrilling win. Shortstop Xander Bogaerts bats fourth and joins Hernández in the infield, as does third basemen Rafael Devers, who was the DH Friday. Devers follows Bogaerts in the batting order in the five spot.

First baseman Bobby Dalbec returns from two days off and bats eighth. Danny Santana moves from first base to center field and will bat ninth.

Christian Vázquez bats seventh and is the catcher.

Garrett Richards is Boston’s starting pitcher. He has allowed at least four earned runs in each of his last four starts and is winless in his last seven.

Lefty Cole Irvin starts for the A’s.