Red Sox Vs. Athletics Lineups: Xander Bogaerts, Hunter Renfroe Both Sit

NESN Logo Sign In

The Red Sox and Athletics are set to square off in the rubber match of their three-game series in Oakland.

The first two games both went to extra innings, with Boston winning the first matchup and the Athletics claiming the middle contest. Red Sox manager Alex Cora will send Nick Pivetta to the mound for the finale, while Oakland skipper Bob Melvin will counter with righty James Kaprielian.

As for the lineups, Xander Bogaerts and Hunter Renfroe both will get days off for the Red Sox. Marwin Gonzalez will fill in at shortstop, with Alex Verdugo playing right field. Kiké Hernández will bat leadoff and play center while Danny Santana will handle left.

Here are the full lineups for Sunday’s Red Sox-A’s game.

Red Sox (52-32)

Kiké Hernández, CF

Alex Verdugo, RF

J.D. Martinez, DH

Rafael Devers, 3B

Christian Vázquez, C

Marwin Gonzalez, SS

Danny Santana, LF

Bobby Dalbec, 1B

Michael Chavis, 2B

Nick Pivetta, RHP (6-3, 4.43 ERA)

Athletics (49-36)

Tony Kemp, 2B

Elvis Andrus, SS

Matt Olson, 1B

Matt Chapman, 3B

Jed Lowrie, DH

Ramón Laureano, CF

Seth Brown, RF

Chad Pinder, LF

Aramis Garcia, C