Boston Red Sox and Toronto Blue Jays will play two Wednesday at Fenway Park.

For Game 1 of the Red Sox-Blue Jays doubleheader, Boston manager Alex Cora sticks with the lineup he would have deployed Tuesday had rain not forced the postponement of the scheduled contest. That means J.D. Martinez will play left field for the first time in three-plus weeks as part of a larger lineup shuffle.

Xander Bogaerts will continue to rest for Game 1. Kiké Hernández will play shortstop and lead off Boston’s batting order. Third baseman Rafael Devers will follow Hernández in a somewhat unfamiliar No. 2 spot. Martinez will bat third, with right fielder Hunter Renfroe batting fourth.

Catcher Christian Vázquez moves up in the batting order to the No. 5 spot.

With Martinez in left and Hernández at shortstop, Alex Verdugo will play center field and continue to bat sixth.

Kevin Plawecki fills in at designated hitter and bats seventh. First baseman Bobby Dalbec and second baseman Michael Chavis bat eighth and ninth, respectively.

Pitcher Garrett Richards starts on the mound for Boston one day later than he had been scheduled to hurl.