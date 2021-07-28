NESN Logo Sign In

The Red Sox fell 4-1 in a frustrating Game 1 against the Toronto Blue Jays. Boston will try to end things on a high note.

The changes in Game 2 see Tanner Houck on the mound throwing to Kevin Plawecki, who transitions to catcher and gives J.D. Martinez back his designated hitting duties. Xander Bogaerts returns to the lineup at shortstop to bat third and pushes Martinez back down to fourth.

The last four spots stay the same as the earlier start, but Jaren Duran will hit ninth, also returning to the order.

Kiké Hernández will start them off at the plate yet again. He scored Boston’s only run in the loss to Toronto, and the Sox will hope to see continued production from him in a different result this time around.

As for the Blue Jays, their order stays basically the same, but swapping out the eight- and nine-hole hitters with third baseman Santiago Espinal at third base and Reese McGuire catching. Countering Houck is left-handed pitcher Steven Matz.

NESN will air full coverage of Red Sox-Blue Jays Game 2. Pregame coverage will begin at 6 p.m. ET, and first pitch is scheduled for 7:10 p.m. Postgame coverage immediately will follow the final out.

On the go? Live stream full coverage of the game online at Watch NESN Live.