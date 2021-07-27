NESN Logo Sign In

Will another lineup shuffle help the Boston Red Sox produce a strong start and a winning finish against the Toronto Blue Jays?

Fresh off yet another come-from-behind win, Red Sox manager Alex Cora makes a series of changes to the lineup for Tuesday night’s matchup with the Blue Jays at Fenway Park. The impetus for most of them seems to be the absences of Xander Bogaerts and Jarren Duran.

Leadoff batter Kiké Hernández will play the shortstop position Bogaerts normally occupies, as Cora gives the latter a second consecutive night off and entrusts the former to play there again.

After four consecutive games as the No. 2 hitter, Duran also has the night off. Third baseman Rafael Devers moves from cleanup to the second spot in Boston’s batting order for the first time since last Thursday.

J.D. Martinez bats third and starts in left field, having last played there July 3. Hunter Renfroe plays right field and bats fourth. Alex Verdugo completes the outfield trio as center fielder and continues to bat sixth.

Kevin Plawecki starts at designated hitter for the first time since April 20. He hit safely twice in four at-bats in each of his last two starts.

Bobby Dalbec returns from a night off to play first base and bat eighth. Michael Chavis bats ninth.