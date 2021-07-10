NESN Logo Sign In

Having already shown the Philadelphia Phillies the damage they’re capable of doing, the Boston Red Sox now look to run it back.

Red Sox manager Alex Cora deploys the same starting lineup and batting order for the third consecutive game in Saturday’s matchup with the Phillies. Boston clobbered Philadelphia 11-5 on Friday night at Fenway Park, and another outburst of that kind likely will send fans home with smiles on their faces.

Consistency has benefitted the Red Sox recently, as they’ve won their last nine home games and 11 of their last 14 overall.

Center fielder Kiké Hernández is Boston’s leadoff hitter, and left fielder Alex Verdugo bats second. Hunter Renfroe completes the outfield trio and bats sixth.

The Red Sox infield consists of first baseman Bobby Dalbec and second baseman Christian Arroyo, who bat ninth and seventh, respectively. Shortstop Xander Bogaerts bats fourth and third baseman Rafael Devers follows him in the order.

Designated hitter J.D. Martinez precedes Bogaerts as the No. 3 batter in Boston’s lineup.

Catcher Christian Vázquez bats eighth and joins starting pitcher Martín Pérez in Boston’s battery. Perez is 7-3 with a 3.48 ERA in his last 14 starts.