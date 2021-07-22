Red Sox Vs. Yankees Lineups: Alex Verdugo Returns For Series Opener

NESN Logo Sign In

Boston Red Sox bats are heating up again, and the New York Yankees might have trouble preparing for their rivals’ new look.

Boston is coming off a two-game sweep of the Toronto Blue Jays, during which 18 of the Sox’s 23 combined hits went for extra bases (11 home runs and seven doubles). The Red Sox welcome the Yankees to Fenway Park Thursday for the opener of their four-game series.

Red Sox manager Alex Cora restores Alex Verdugo to the lineup for the tilt. Verdugo started Wednesday’s Red Sox-Blue Jays game on the bench but entered in the seventh inning as a replacement for Danny Santana, who suffered a groin injury. A matchup against the Yankees represents a chance for the struggling Verdugo to break out in a high-stakes setting. He’ll play left field and bat seventh.

Verdugo’s return is one of a host of changes Cora makes to the batting order for Thursday’s game. Third baseman Rafael Devers moves up to second in the Red Sox batting order after hitting fourth the last two games and fifth prior to that. Shortstop Xander Bogaerts returns to his customary No. 3 spot in the order. J.D. Martinez moves up to fourth from fifth, where he had been hitting recently.

Joining Verdugo in the outfield are center fielder Kiké Hernández, who bats leadoff, and Hunter Renfroe, who moves from the sixth to fifth spot.

Catcher Christian Vázquez also climbs one spot in the order to sixth, and Verdugo follows him. First baseman Bobby Dalbec and second baseman Michael Chavis bat eighth and ninth, respectively.

Tanner Houck recorded the save July 16 in Boston’s 4-0 win over New York. He’ll start on the mound Thursday looking to record his first win over the season.