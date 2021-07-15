Red Sox Vs. Yankees Lineups: Jarren Duran Bats Seventh In MLB Debut

NESN Logo Sign In

Update (5:15 p.m. ET): Thursday night’s Red Sox vs. Yankees game has been postponed due to positive COVID-19 tests.

Original story (4:30 p.m. ET): Jarren Duran will debut in the pressure cooker that is Red Sox vs. Yankees.

The highly regarded Red Sox prospect starts in center field and bats seventh Thursday night at Yankee Stadium in his first major league game. Having shined at Triple-A Worcester in the first half of the season, Duran was promoted by Boston ahead of the series opener in the Bronx.

Duran’s arrival means Kiké Hernández will move from center field to second base, pushing Christian Arroyo to the bench. Hernández bat leadoff, looking to continue to his recent stellar showings in that role.

Alex Verdugo plays left field and bats second. Right fielder Hunter Renfroe joins Duran and Verdugo in the outfield and bats sixth.

In addition to Hernández, Boston’s infield consists of shortstop Xander Bogaerts, third baseman Rafael Devers — the All-Stars bat fourth and fifth, respectively — and first baseman Bobby Dalbec, who bats ninth.

All-Star designated hitter J.D. Martinez bats third.