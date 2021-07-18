Red Sox Vs. Yankees Lineups: Xander Bogaerts Returns For Series Finale

NESN Logo Sign In

The Red Sox on Sunday night will try to end their trip to the Bronx on a high note.

Xander Bogaerts will be back in Boston’s starting lineup as the club vies to bounce back from Saturday’s loss. Bogaerts did not appear in the contest due to rest and a minor wrist issue, but he’ll be back at shortstop and batting fourth in primetime at Yankee Stadium.

The Red Sox infield won’t look entirely normal, however, as Christian Arroyo will be at first base. It marks the first time the 26-year-old will man the position for Boston.

Making the second start of his big league career is Jarren Duran, who impressed in his debut. The 24-year-old will bat seventh and play center field.

As for the pitching matchup, the visitors will send out Martín Pérez opposite right-hander Jameson Taillon.

Here are the full lineups for Sunday’s Red Sox-Yankees game:

RED SOX (56-37)

Kiké Hernández , 2B

Alex Verdugo, LF

J.D. Martinez, DH

Xander Bogaerts, SS

Rafael Devers, 3B

Hunter Renfroe, RF

Jarren Duran, CF

Christian Vázquez, C

Christian Arroyo, 1B