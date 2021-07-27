NESN Logo Sign In

Stop us if you’ve heard this before: the Boston Red Sox completed the comeback to win.

That trend continued once again during a hazy Monday night at Fenway Park when Alex Verdugo, once again, played hero in Boston’s 5-4 win against the Toronto Blue Jays.

Verdugo broke up the no-hitter during Sunday’s win against the New York Yankees, and gave the Red Sox a 5-4 lead in the eighth with a two-run home run that he certainly was due for.

With the win, the Red Sox moved to 62-39, while the Blue Jays fell to 49-47.

Here’s how it all went down:

GAME IN WORD

Rally.

Never count the Red Sox out, especially in the eighth inning.