Red Sox Wrap: Blown Two-Run 12th-Inning Lead Halts Win Streak At Eight

The Boston Red Sox played with fire far too often Saturday night, and they got burned.

The Sox saw their winning streak halted at eight with a 7-6 loss to the Oakland Athletics at Oakland Coliseum.

Up 6-4 in the 12th, the bullpen faltered, with Matt Andriese allowing three runs — capped off by a Tony Kemp sacrifice fly — to win the game.

It wasn’t the only collapse from Red Sox relievers, as they spoiled Garrett Richards’ outing by allowing two-eighth inning runs to blow a 4-2 lead.

With the loss, the Red Sox fall to 52-32. The A’s climb to 49-36 with the win.

Here’s how it all went down.

GAME IN A WORD

Bullpen.