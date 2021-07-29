Red Sox Wrap: Boston Avenges Early Loss With 4-1 Win Vs. Blue Jays

NESN Logo Sign In

Boston dropped Game 1 of its doubleheader against the Toronto Blue Jays on Wednesday, but bounced back in Game 2 with an fun 4-1 win.

The game was always under the Red Sox’s control, as they got out to an early lead and never looked back, but a fantastic start from Tanner Houck and an (almost) inside-the-park homer from Jarren Duran kept things exciting.

With the win, Boston improves to 62-40 and maintains its narrow lead in the American League East Standings. They take the advantage with one more game to decide the series against Toronto.

Here’s how it all went down.

GAME IN A WORD

Electric.

This game was never a blowout, but the vibes were too good for the night not to end in Boston’s favor.

ON THE MOUND

Tanner Houck wasn’t credited with a win because he only went four innings, despite it only going seven innings due to the doubleheader. But let’s be honest, he deserved it.