Red Sox Wrap: Boston Claims Eighth Straight Win In 10-Inning Thriller Vs. A’s

ON THE BUMP

— Eduardo Rodriguez had been trending in the right direction for a while, but bad luck was killing him. His start Sunday against the New York Yankees sent him in the right direction, and Friday was without question his best start of the season.

The left-hander lasted six scoreless innings, allowing just one hit with two walks and six strikeouts.

For as well as he pitched it wasn’t always the tidiest work, though that wasn’t always the southpaw’s fault. He danced with danger in the second, which began with Chad Pinder reaching on a throwing error by Marwin Gonzalez. Pinder moved to third later in the inning on a the lone hit Rodriguez allowed, a Frank Schwindel single. But Rodriguez dialed in and punched out Tony Kemp to end the inning.

After that, Rodriguez didn’t allow another runner past first, ultimately retiring the side in order in the third, fifth and sixth.

Rodriguez finished with just 89 pitches, but Alex Cora seemed to think it best to not walk under any ladders and just go to the bullpen.

— Garrett Whitlock took over in the seventh, and was punished for the lone mistake he made.

The Rule 5 pick got the first two hitters out, but left a sinker over the plate to Jed Lowrie, who lofted it over the fence in right to cut Boston’s lead to 2-1.

Early preview to tonight's fireworks show ? pic.twitter.com/kzQiNheGTo — Oakland A's (@Athletics) July 3, 2021

Whitlock responded by getting Sean Murphy to pop out to end the inning.