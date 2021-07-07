Red Sox Wrap: Boston Drops Series Finale In 5-4 Loss Against Angels

The Red Sox could not steal the series from the Angels.
Boston dropped Game 3 against the Los Angeles on Wednesday afternoon 5-4 at Angel Stadium. The Red Sox now have lost two straight games.
Eduardo Rodriguez surrendered nine hits across five innings while the Red Sox offense scattered nine hits. But Jared Walsh’s two home runs off Boston pitching proved to be the difference-maker for the Angels.
The Red Sox came within a run twice, but just couldn’t seem to capitalize when it mattered most.
With the loss, the Red Sox fell to 54-34, while the Angels moved to 44-42.
Here’s how it all went down:
GAME IN A WORD
Close.
This game certainly was winnable for the Red Sox.
ON THE BUMP
— It didn’t take long for the Angels to strike against Rodriguez.
David Fletcher and Shohei Ohtani hit back-to-back singles to begin the first inning before a Walsh groundout scored Fletcher for the 1-0 lead. Phil Gosselin followed that up with an RBI-single to put LA ahead by two before the frame came to a close.
After a scoreless second, third and fourth, Rodriguez ran into a bit of trouble in the fifth when the southpaw surrendered consecutive solo home runs to Shohei Ohtani and Jared Walsh to put Los Angeles in front 4-2.
Rodriguez got Kurt Suzuki to strike out to end the inning, but his afternoon was done after five innings, nine hits, four earned runs and five K’s.
— Hirokazu Sawamura gave up a hit in an otherwise scoreless sixth.
— Darwinzon Hernandez had the seventh and allowed the Angels to pull ahead 5-3 after giving up a home run to Walsh for his second of the game.
— The eighth belonged to Garrett Whitlock and struck out the side in order.
IN THE BATTER’S BOX
— The Red Sox answered in the top half of the fifth when they put runners on the corners with one out by way of back-to-back singles from Christian Arroyo and Christian Vázquez. A bloop single off the bat of Alex Verdugo tied things at 2-2.
— After the Angels took a two-run lead, Boston got another run back in the sixth.
Xander Bogaerts led the inning off with a double and an error allowed Hunter Renfroe to reach first base. Arroyo drove Bogaerts in with a single to make it a 4-3 game.
— J.D. Martinez led off the eighth with a triple that Luis Rengifo couldn’t seem to handle, and scored on a Bogaerts RBI-double to cut into Los Angeles’ lead, 5-4. But Bogaerts would be left stranded and the inning came to a close after a pop out, strikeout and grondout.
— Bogaerts led the way with three hits, while Arroyo amassed two. Kiké Hernández, Rafael Devers and Hunter Renfroe went hitless.
TWEET OF THE GAME
Coming into Wednesday’ game, it was clear Whitlock had been a gem for Boston.
UP NEXT
The Red Sox enjoy an off day Thursday before returning home for a set with the Philadelphia Phillies. Garrett Richards is expected to take the hill for Boston opposite of Vince Velasquez. First pitch from Fenway Park is 7:10 p.m. ET.