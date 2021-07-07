Red Sox Wrap: Boston Drops Series Finale In 5-4 Loss Against Angels

NESN Logo Sign In

The Red Sox could not steal the series from the Angels.

Boston dropped Game 3 against the Los Angeles on Wednesday afternoon 5-4 at Angel Stadium. The Red Sox now have lost two straight games.

Eduardo Rodriguez surrendered nine hits across five innings while the Red Sox offense scattered nine hits. But Jared Walsh’s two home runs off Boston pitching proved to be the difference-maker for the Angels.

The Red Sox came within a run twice, but just couldn’t seem to capitalize when it mattered most.

With the loss, the Red Sox fell to 54-34, while the Angels moved to 44-42.

Here’s how it all went down:

GAME IN A WORD

Close.