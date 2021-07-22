Red Sox Wrap: Five Home Runs Propel Boston To Victory Over Blue Jays

NESN Logo Sign In

The Red Sox benefitted from five home runs, including back-to-back blasts in the eighth inning, and it ultimately led Boston to 7-4 win over the Toronto Blue Jays at Sahlen Field on Wednesday.

Kiké Hernández, Rafael Devers, Michael Chavis, J.D. Martinez and Hunter Renfroe all hit home runs. In total, Boston hit 11 balls out of the park in its past two games in Buffalo.

Garrett Richards got the win on the mound while the bullpen of Garrett Whitlock, Adam Ottavino and Matt Barnes combined to allow one hit in three-plus innings.

Boston improves to 58-38 on the season while Toronto fell to 48-44.

Here’s how it all went down:

GAME IN A WORD

Sweep.

Boston swept the series, which ended up being just two games following Tuesday’s postponement.