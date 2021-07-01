Red Sox Wrap: J.D. Martinez Homer Steals Lead Vs. Royals In 6-2 Win

NESN Logo Sign In

Beat the rain, you beat the Royals.

That was the Boston Red Sox’s strategy Wednesday against Kansas City, trailing a run until J.D. Martinez stole the lead with a three-run blast to center before it started really pouring.

Martín Pérez put together a solid start pitching into the sixth with great support from the defense behind him. With the rain coming down, insurance runs came off the bats of Xander Bogaerts and Hunter Renfroe. After a second rain delay, Hunter Renfroe homered.

Boston held on to a 6-2 win for its sixth straight victory. With their 50-31 record, the Red Sox remain three games ahead of the Tampa Bay Rays in the American League East.

Here’s how it all went down between the Red Sox ad Royals.

GAME IN A WORD (OR TWO)

Light show.

After a 30-minute, fans that stuck around at Fenway Park got entertainment from the game and lightning threatening Boston’s skies. Keep scrolling, we’ll show you.