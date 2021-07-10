Red Sox Wrap: Offense Comes Alive In Clobbering Of Phillies

NESN Logo Sign In

The Boston Red Sox offense isn’t suffering from any jetlag, it was ready for the Philadelphia Phillies.

In their first game back from a West Coast road trip, the Red Sox dispatched the Phillies 11-5 in the series opener of a three-game set at Fenway Park.

Sox bats were alive early and often, with Kiké Hernández, J.D. Martinez and Rafael Devers all hitting home runs for Boston. Garrett Richards, meanwhile, allowed three runs across five innings to secure his first win in nine outings.

The Red Sox climbed to 55-34 with the win. The Phillies fell to 42-44 with the loss.

Here’s how it all went down.

GAME IN A WORD

Shellacking.

The Red Sox ran away with this one pretty quick.