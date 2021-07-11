Red Sox Wrap: Phillies Take Series After Boston’s Failed Comeback

NESN Logo Sign In

Boston got in its own way Sunday.

The Red Sox struck first in their series finale against the Philadelphia Phillies, and almost overcame a four run deficit with a bases loaded situation in the eighth inning.

Ultimately, it wasn’t enough, as three fielding errors balanced out a few great plays on defense. And without the offense capitalizing, the Red Sox fell 5-4.

With the loss, the Red Sox fall to 55-36 on the season while the Phillies improve to 44-44. Boston holds a 1 1/2 game lead in the American League East as it heads to the MLB All-Star break.

Here’s how it all went down:

GAME IN A WORD

Tease.

The Red Sox’s best wasn’t on display, per se, but they managed to make it a game. Unfortunately, they couldn’t complete a comeback after a few too many missed opportunities.