Red Sox Wrap: Phillies Take Series After Boston’s Failed Comeback

Boston got in its own way Sunday.
The Red Sox struck first in their series finale against the Philadelphia Phillies, and almost overcame a four run deficit with a bases loaded situation in the eighth inning.
Ultimately, it wasn’t enough, as three fielding errors balanced out a few great plays on defense. And without the offense capitalizing, the Red Sox fell 5-4.
With the loss, the Red Sox fall to 55-36 on the season while the Phillies improve to 44-44. Boston holds a 1 1/2 game lead in the American League East as it heads to the MLB All-Star break.
Here’s how it all went down:
GAME IN A WORD
Tease.
The Red Sox’s best wasn’t on display, per se, but they managed to make it a game. Unfortunately, they couldn’t complete a comeback after a few too many missed opportunities.
ON THE MOUND
— Nick Pivetta cruised through two consecutive 1-2-3 innings to open the game for Boston. But he struggled in the third before being pulled after four.
Trouble started when he gave up a single to shallow left and Ronald Torreyes proceeded to steal second. A walk put the tying run on first, and a throwing error credited to Hunter Renfroe allowed two runs to score. A two-run homer in the top of the fourth from Torreyes made it a 5-1 game, but Pivetta got the final out to get out of the inning.
He allowed five runs (four earned) off four hits and two walks with four strikeouts.
— Yacksel Rios took the next 1 1/3 innings, surrendering a hit and a walk with one strikeout.
— Darwinzon Hernandez got the Red Sox three outs split between the sixth and seventh innings with a strikeout.
— Hirokazu Sawamura finished the inning with a strikeout after a baserunner got on by way of an error.
— Matt Barnes kept it a one-run game in the ninth, but walked Travis Jankowski. He had one strikeout, too.
IN THE BATTER’S BOX
— Following quick 1-2-3 innings for both sides, Xander Bogaerts led off the bottom of the second with a 411-foot home run that landed somewhere on Lansdown Street, probably, to make it a 1-0 game.
Rafael Devers followed the solo shot up with a single, but the Phillies managed to get the next three consecutive outs they needed to limit the damage.
— Christian Arroyo’s second hit of the game helped him eventually round the bases. He hit a double in the bottom of the fifth and advanced to third before J.D. Martinez hit another to bring Arroyo home. The designated hitter was stranded on second but the Red Sox closed their gap to 5-2.
— Boston teased a comeback in the sixth to make it a one run game.
With one out, Renfroe got things going with a single and advanced to third when Christian Vàzquez singled off the Monster but got caught trying to stretch it to second. His team picked him up after the mistake with Bobby Dalbec’s RBI single and Arroyo’s ensuing RBI double.
Just like that it was 5-4.
— It was a great day at the plate for Arroyo, who finished 3-for-3 with a run and an RBI. Vázquez and Renfroe also had multi-hit games with two apiece.
TWEET(S) OF THE GAME
The Red Sox defense was on one today. This anecdote from the Red Sox’s official Twitter may have put it best.
UP NEXT
With the unofficial first half of the season in the books, Boston gets to take a break. Five members of the Red Sox will represent the team at the All-Star Game on Tuesday at Coors Field in Denver.