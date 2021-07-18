Red Sox Wrap: Yankees Earn First Win Vs. Boston After Rain Ends Game

All good things must come to an end.
That was true for the Boston Red Sox’s winning streak over the Yankees on Saturday, as well as the game in general, which was called after a second rain delay with New York up 3-1.
In his Major League Baseball debut, Jarren Duran batted 1-for-2 with a run and a walk off starting pitcher Gerrit Cole. On the mound for the Red Sox, Nathan Eovaldi fell to 9-6 despite a good outing.
With that, Boston falls to a 56-37 record.
GAME IN A WORD
Wet.
The first rain delay perhaps was premature, as it only began pouring after the first pitch was delivered. And it progressively got worse.
ON THE MOUND
— Eovaldi went five full innings, giving up two hits and a run in his final frame of work. He’d had a few baserunners on to that point, though, thanks to a walk and two hit batters. The ball was soaked, but he struck out seven.
— Hirokazu Sawamura started the sixth with a strikeout, but gave up back-to-back homers to Gary Sánchez and Gleyber Torres.
— Josh Taylor took over for his teammate, gave up a walk and a single, and got Boston out of the sixth with a strikeout.
IN THE BATTER’S BOX
— Jarren Duran got his Major League Baseball career off with a bang, getting a base hit off the first pitch he saw against Gerrit Cole. It resulted in his first trip around the bases, too, thanks to an RBI single from Christian Arroyo that made it 1-0 in the second. Welcome to the team.
— With two outs, Boston loaded the bases in the top of the sixth but stranded everyone. Rafael Devers and Duran both were walked by Cole, sandwiching a single from Hunter Renfroe. In total Cole recorded three strikeouts that got him out of the jam.
— Kiké Hernández and Alex Verdugo also recorded a hit against the Yankees.
TWEET OF THE GAME
Honestly, this just about sums it up.
UP NEXT
The Red Sox and Yankees go at it again Sunday live from New York. First pitch is 7:08 p.m. ET.