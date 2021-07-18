Red Sox Wrap: Yankees Earn First Win Vs. Boston After Rain Ends Game

NESN Logo Sign In

All good things must come to an end.

That was true for the Boston Red Sox’s winning streak over the Yankees on Saturday, as well as the game in general, which was called after a second rain delay with New York up 3-1.

In his Major League Baseball debut, Jarren Duran batted 1-for-2 with a run and a walk off starting pitcher Gerrit Cole. On the mound for the Red Sox, Nathan Eovaldi fell to 9-6 despite a good outing.

With that, Boston falls to a 56-37 record.

GAME IN A WORD

Wet.

The first rain delay perhaps was premature, as it only began pouring after the first pitch was delivered. And it progressively got worse.

ON THE MOUND

— Eovaldi went five full innings, giving up two hits and a run in his final frame of work. He’d had a few baserunners on to that point, though, thanks to a walk and two hit batters. The ball was soaked, but he struck out seven.