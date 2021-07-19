NESN Logo Sign In

The New York Yankees entered the weekend having not beaten the Boston Red Sox once this season.

Sunday, they won their second straight, defeating Boston 9-1.

The Red Sox now have lost six of their last eight games, recording just four hits on the evening. On the mound, Martín Pérez and relievers couldn’t keep the Yankees at bay.

With the loss, Boston falls to 56-38 on the season, tightening the American League East race between them and the Tampa Bay Rays.

Here’s how it all went down:

GAME IN A WORD

Odd.

The Red Sox usually make fans feel like there’s always a shot at a comeback this season, but those vibes were absent in the series finale.