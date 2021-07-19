The New York Yankees entered the weekend having not beaten the Boston Red Sox once this season.
Sunday, they won their second straight, defeating Boston 9-1.
The Red Sox now have lost six of their last eight games, recording just four hits on the evening. On the mound, Martín Pérez and relievers couldn’t keep the Yankees at bay.
With the loss, Boston falls to 56-38 on the season, tightening the American League East race between them and the Tampa Bay Rays.
Here’s how it all went down:
GAME IN A WORD
Odd.
The Red Sox usually make fans feel like there’s always a shot at a comeback this season, but those vibes were absent in the series finale.
ON THE MOUND
— Martín Pérez had two strikeouts in a 1-2-3 first inning, but that trajectory didn’t continue into the second, where he gave up a leadoff homer to Gleyber Torres. The Yankees never looked back from there.
Perez’s four innings resulted in five strikeouts, but he gave up three earned runs off five hits and a walk.
— Garrett Whitlock pitched two clean innings with three strikeouts.
— Darwinzon Hernandez came in for the seventh, and after giving up a single to Brett Gardner, Rougned Odor brought him in with a home run. Hernandez didn’t record an out, walking the next two before being pulled.
— Brandon Workman came in to get the first out of the seventh, taking over for Hernandez. He gave up no hits, but three walks.
— Yacksel Rios came in for the eighth and gave up two earned runs off a walk and a home run.
IN THE BATTER’S BOX
— With the tying runs on base in the fourth with two outs, the Red Sox stranded both.
Bogaerts doubled to left field to get things going, and Rafael Devers was walked, but nothing came of the action after a pop up ended the inning.
— Bogaerts doubled again in the top of the sixth, which advanced Martinez to third after the designated hitter reached on a single. Both were left on base.
— In addition to Bogaerts and Martinez, only Christian Vàzquez recorded a hit against New York until Hunter Renfroe’s RBI single in the eighth. Devers worked two walks with Vàzquez getting on base that way once.
TWEET OF THE GAME
The Yankees won the game, but the Red Sox won with Garrett Whitlock.
UP NEXT
Boston heads north to Buffalo where the Toronto Blue Jays await. The first of the three-game set is Monday with first pitch at 7:07 p.m. ET.