Red Sox Notes: Tanner Houck Has Strong Start Stunted By Rain Delay

Mother Nature is not a fan of Tanner Houck.

The Boston Red Sox right-hander was supposed to get the start Wednesday against the Toronto Blue Jays, but he got bumped back a game when Tuesday’s game was postponed due to inclement weather. He finally took the bump on Thursday at Fenway Park against the New York Yankees, but his outing ended prematurely due to a 55-minute rain delay in the top of the fifth.

Down 3-1 with two outs in the bottom of the ninth, Kiké Hernández’s heroic double forced extras, and the Red Sox capitalized on an wild-pitch-filled performance from Brooks Kriske to come away with the 5-4 win in 10 innings.

But that was long after the tarp rolled up and Houck’s day was done. Josh Taylor came out to finish the top of the fifth, and Houck exited his first major league start since April 18 with an impressive line — he gave up two hits and fanned eight, walking two through 4 2/3 innings and 87 pitches. The Yankees’ lone run was unearned.

“I felt pretty good going into the game,” Houck said on a postgame video conference, noting he understood the decision to pull him after the rain delay. “Early on in the bullpen I kind of questioned my fastball command a little bit, but I knew right away the slider was feeling right on point. Part of it, you’re not gonna wake up every day and feel your best with everything, so went out there and competed with what I had and I’m pretty happy with it.”

His performance laid the foundation for a pretty hefty comparison:

Tanner Houck vs. Righty Chris Sale, Sliders (individual pitches + overlay) pic.twitter.com/31tEWpLksb — Rob Friedman (@PitchingNinja) July 23, 2021

His teammates — namely Alex Verdugo and Kiké Hernández — previously have compared him to the Red Sox ace.