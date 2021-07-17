Alex Cora On Playing Depleted Yankees: ‘It’s Not About Competition’

NESN Logo Sign In

The Boston Red Sox had the upper hand over the New York Yankees on Friday, winning 4-0 to improve to 7-0 against the team this season while furthering their hold on the American League East.

But considering the Yankees had 15 players on the injured list entering the night, including six with issues related to COVID-19, Red Sox manager Alex Cora did not want to focus on any competitive advantage his team has in this series — or in ensuing American League action next week.

“It really sucks,” Cora said over Zoom after Friday’s win. “I know what (Yankees manager Aaron) Boone is going through over there with the roster, and it really sucks. It’s not about competition. It’s about human beings. We’re going through a pandemic, and it’s hard on everybody. Of course we want to come here and win the series, but … it really sucks. I feel for them.”

After Thursday’s game between the two sides was postponed to allow for contact tracing as the Yankees’ outbreak deepened, New York placed three more players on the injured list due to the virus — All-Star Aaron Judge, third baseman Gio Urshela and catcher Kyle Higashioka. Luke Voit also hit the IL with a bone bruise in his knee.

The Yankees lineup for Friday included five players who were called up from the minors to fill the void. It wasn’t enough for them to pull past a masterful outing from a clean-shaven Eduardo Rodriguez, who lasted 5 2/3 innings while striking out eight and allowing two hits. Tanner Houck finished the job, fanning three and giving up a hit through three innings in his first major league appearance since April.

With a brief appearance from Hirokazu Sawamura, the Red Sox pitching staff combined to limit the Yankees to 3-for-30 at the plate with three walks.

The series continues Saturday at 7:15 p.m. ET.