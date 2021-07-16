Red Sox-Yankees Game Friday To Be Played After Thursday COVID Postponement

NESN Logo Sign In

It doesn’t sound as if the latest COVID-19 outbreak will cut into a significant chunk of the New York Yankees. In fact, their weekend series with the Red Sox is still intact.

The Red Sox and Yankees will play as scheduled Friday, one day after a minor COVID outbreak among Yankees players forced the postponement of Thursday night’s game in the Bronx.

Six Yankees tested positive for COVID ahead of Thursday’s game with All-Star outfielder Aaron Judge reportedly among that group. Judge’s reported positive result added even more uncertainty to the situation given his close proximity to five members of the Red Sox at the All-Star Game earlier this week.

“After conducting testing and contact tracing involving members of the New York Yankees? organization, the Club?s home game tonight vs. the Boston Red Sox at Yankee Stadium will proceed as scheduled,” the league said in a statement.

MLB on Friday afternoon also announced Thursday night’s postponed game will be made up as part of a split doubleheader at Yankee Stadium on Aug. 17. The first game will start at 1:05 p.m. ET with the second game beginning at 7:05 p.m.

