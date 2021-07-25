Red Sox Vs. Yankees Lineups: Franchy Cordero Debuts At First Base

NESN Logo Sign In

The Red Sox and the Yankees will square off Sunday afternoon in the finale of their four-game series at Fenway Park.

Boston won the first two games in dramatic fashion, but New York rebounded Saturday with arguably its most important victory of the season. Red Sox manager Alex Cora will send lefty Martín Pérez for Sunday’s contest, while Yankees skipper Aaron Boone will counter with righty Domingo Germán.

As for the lineups, Franchy Cordero will bat ninth and start at first base in his first start at the position as a major leaguer. Typically an outfielder, Cordero worked at first while in Triple-A Worcester as the Red Sox searched for a left-handed bat to platoon with Bobby Dalbec.

Kiké Hernández once again will lead off with Jarren Duran batting second. Christian Vázquez hit eighth and handle the catching duties for Pérez.

First pitch is set for 1:10 p.m. ET on NESN, with pregame coverage beginning at noon. Here are the lineups:

RED SOX (60-39)

Kiké Hernández, 2B

Jarren Duran, CF

Xander Bogaerts, SS

Rafael Devers, 3B

J.D. Martinez, DH

Alex Verdugo, LF

Hunter Renfroe, RF

Christian Vázquez, C

Franchy Cordero, 1B

Martín Pérez, LHP (7-6, 4.16 ERA)