NESN Logo Sign In

Things didn’t go as planned Thursday.

The Boston Red Sox and New York Yankees were set to open a four-game series at Yankee Stadium to kick off the second half of the 2021 Major League Baseball season, but the game was postponed due to a COVID-19 outbreak with the Yankees.

For more on the postponement, check out the spotlight video above from “NESN After Hours,” presented by Blue Moon Belgian White.