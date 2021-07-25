NESN Logo Sign In

No matter which side you rooted for, the series between the Boston Red Sox and New York Yankees offered quite the rollercoaster of emotions.

Sunday, after being no-hit through seven innings, it was the Red Sox who came out on top after five consecutive hits in the eighth inning (the only hits they recorded all game) to prevent the shutout and steal the game.

After the game, Boston manager Alex Cora and utility player Kiké Hernández both dubbed the win as their greatest comeback of the season, which says a lot because the Red Sox lead the league in come-from-behind wins this season.

As you could imagine, the win percentage graphic for this one was a doozy.

It’s almost as though the Red Sox and Yankees switched places from Saturday, where it was New York who overcame an early deficit to win the game. It was Boston who stole the first two games leading up to that.

You really never can count this Red Sox team out.