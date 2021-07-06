NESN Logo Sign In

Christian Arroyo will make his return to the Boston Red Sox on Monday night when they open up a three-game set with the Los Angeles Angels on the road.

Arroyo was dealing with a bone bruise after a collision with Kiké Hernández in June. His rehab assignment in Worcester was cut short due to rainy weather in the area, but he still was able to get enough work in to feel good enough to fly to Anaheim and join the Red Sox.

Prior to first pitch, the infielder spoke to reporters and opened up a little bit about his injury and rehab process.

“It probably took, where I could walk normally, it was probably a couple days after that,” Arroyo told reporters over Zoom. “It just wasn’t responding the way we wanted it to. It stunk, but, better be safe than sorry.”

Despite only getting four at-bats while with the WooSox, Arroyo still was able to test his leg in the field, which is the most important thing.

“For sure. I think the plan originally was I was gonna DH one of the games, then the next game I was gonna play second,” Arroyo said. “So, the weather was not cooperating whatsoever. It almost got to be kind of a sticky situation because one of the biggest things, obviously, for me was getting it tested out in the field. … So it was kinda weird because the huge storm up there in the north east was making it a weird situation. But I don’t know how we did it, but we ended up getting in that game on Saturday. I four at-bats in that game and as long as I felt healthy. I felt great coming out of it. …”

Arroyo, unfortunately, is no stranger to stints on the injured list. But at the end of the day, he knows he only can control so much, and just needs to focus on the plan ahead.