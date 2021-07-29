Red Sox’s Jarren Duran Had Fitting Reaction To Triple Ruling

NESN Logo Sign In

Jarren Duran technically does not have an inside-the-park home run on his big league résumé, but he isn’t dwelling on it.

Duran appeared to accomplish the feat Wednesday night when he flew around the bases in roughly 15 seconds. But due to the slightest of bobbles from Toronto Blue Jays center fielder George Springer, the play officially was ruled a triple with an error.

“I’ll take the triple,” Duran told reporters after the game, per MLB.com. “I mean, I guess, my laundry-cart ride doesn’t become official until I hit a real home run.”

Fortunately for Duran (and the Boston Red Sox), he has more than enough pop to not have to worry about future cart rides.

Duran plated Kevin Plawecki on his three-bagger and brought in another on a sacrifice fly in the second. The 24-year-old’s two RBIs helped the Red Sox earn a 4-1 win and a doubleheader split with the Jays.