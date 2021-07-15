Disturbing 911 Call From Richard Sherman’s Wife Is Difficult To Listen To

NESN Logo Sign In

The entire situation surrounding Richard Sherman and his arrest is a disturbing one, right down to his wife’s 911 call.

Sherman, currently a free agent, was arrested Wednesday morning near Seattle following a night in which he allegedly crashed and abandoned his vehicle while intoxicated and later tried to break into his in-laws’ home. Authorities said Sherman tried to fight police before eventually being subdued by a K-9 dog.

The 33-year-old reportedly is scheduled to appear in front of a judge Thursday, when he will learn what, if any, criminal charges he will face. Sherman was denied bail, something a Redmond Police Department spokesperson told ESPN was “standard operating procedure.”

Sherman’s wife, Ashley Moss, who was inside the home her husband was trying to force his way into, told The Seattle Times that Sherman did not harm anyone at the residence.

“My kids were not harmed in the incident,” she told the newspaper. “He’s a good person, and this is not his character. We’re doing all right, just trying to get him out. I want people to know no one was injured.”

However, in a 911 call obtained by KIRO-TV, a woman claiming to be Moss is heard describing Sherman as a “belligerent” and potentially suicidal. At best, the 911 operator could be considered dismissive of Moss’s please for assistance.

