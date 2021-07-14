New Details Emerge On Richard Sherman Domestic Violence Arrest

NESN Logo Sign In

The latest details on Richard Sherman aren’t pretty.

The NFL free agent cornerback was arrested Wednesday morning in Seattle and is being investigated for felony burglary domestic violence, according to public records, via ESPN. Additionally, Sherman is being investigated by Washington State Police in connection with a hit-and-run and for allegedly causing damage to state Department of Transportation property.

Sherman has not been criminally charged, and the investigation is ongoing. That he was denied bail is standard procedure, a Redmond Police Department spokesperson told ESPN.

Washington State Police at 1 a.m. PT received a report of a single-car accident involving a vehicle registered to Sherman, that allegedly struck a concrete barrier and later was abandoned, according to authorities, via ESPN. State Police soon afterward were in contact with Redmond authorities, who at 2 a.m. PT received a 911 call from an adult claiming an adult male family member (Sherman) was trying to force his way into their home, which was not his.

Sherman allegedly fought with Redmond police when they arrived before being apprehended and taken to a local hospital, according to authorities. TMZ also reported that a K9 was used during Sherman’s apprehension.

Washington State Police reportedly identified Sherman after they arrived on the scene. Nobody at the residence was injured, according to authorities.

Sherman, 33, spent the last three seasons with the San Francisco 49ers and now is on the open market. He spent the first seven seasons of his career with the Seattle Seahawks.