Apocalypse Nigh? Watch Robot Drain Half-Court Shot At Tokyo Olympics

It nailed a free throw and 3-pointer, too

It’s happening.

In what most certainly is a sign of the coming apocalypse, a robot hit a series of shots — including a half-court shot — during halftime of Sunday’s Tokyo Olympics men’s basketball game between France and the United State. It was as impressive as it was terrifying.

Take a look:

Yikes.

(You can click here to watch the robot shoot a 3-pointer.)

And here’s a free throw:

Laugh all you want, but this robot probably will beat Stephen Curry in a 3-point shooting competition within the next couple of years. After that? A two-way contract.

By 2035? A human-less NBA full of mechanical, fully autonomous ballers. Just accept it.

