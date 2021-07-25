Apocalypse Nigh? Watch Robot Drain Half-Court Shot At Tokyo Olympics

It’s happening.
In what most certainly is a sign of the coming apocalypse, a robot hit a series of shots — including a half-court shot — during halftime of Sunday’s Tokyo Olympics men’s basketball game between France and the United State. It was as impressive as it was terrifying.
Take a look:
Yikes.
(You can click here to watch the robot shoot a 3-pointer.)
And here’s a free throw:
Laugh all you want, but this robot probably will beat Stephen Curry in a 3-point shooting competition within the next couple of years. After that? A two-way contract.
By 2035? A human-less NBA full of mechanical, fully autonomous ballers. Just accept it.