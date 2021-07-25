Apocalypse Nigh? Watch Robot Drain Half-Court Shot At Tokyo Olympics

NESN Logo Sign In

It’s happening.

In what most certainly is a sign of the coming apocalypse, a robot hit a series of shots — including a half-court shot — during halftime of Sunday’s Tokyo Olympics men’s basketball game between France and the United State. It was as impressive as it was terrifying.

Take a look:

there's a robot at the #TokyoOlympics showing off its RANGE



(via @DanWetzel)pic.twitter.com/xNXOlRIchM — Yahoo Sports NBA (@YahooSportsNBA) July 25, 2021

Yikes.

(You can click here to watch the robot shoot a 3-pointer.)

And here’s a free throw: