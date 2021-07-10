Ronald Acuña Jr. Injury: Braves Star Carted Off After Hurting Knee

NESN Logo Sign In

One of the most exciting young players in baseball, Ronald Acuña Jr., suffered a scary injury Saturday afternoon.

During the Atlanta Braves game against the Miami Marlins, Acuña gave chase to a fly ball in deep right field. He leaped for it, but as he landed his right knee appeared to buckle awkwardly.

Ronald Acuña Jr. exits the game after injuring his knee going for an outfield catch. #ForTheA pic.twitter.com/9HNIKaK11t — Bally Sports: Braves (@BravesOnBally) July 10, 2021

Ronald Acuña Jr. has to be carted off the field after suffering an injury to his right knee or leg. pic.twitter.com/mXrjIBAs6V — Bally Sports: Braves (@BravesOnBally) July 10, 2021

Acuña attempted to get up on his own power, but was unable to and had to wait for the medical cart to take him off the field. He was seen wiping tears as it happened, which is totally understandable as such injuries can be fickle and potentially season-ending.

The 23-year-old was set to go to the second All-Star Game of his career this week.