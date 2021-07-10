Ronald Acuña Jr. Injury: Braves Star Carted Off After Hurting Knee

One of the most exciting young players in baseball, Ronald Acuña Jr., suffered a scary injury Saturday afternoon.
During the Atlanta Braves game against the Miami Marlins, Acuña gave chase to a fly ball in deep right field. He leaped for it, but as he landed his right knee appeared to buckle awkwardly.
Acuña attempted to get up on his own power, but was unable to and had to wait for the medical cart to take him off the field. He was seen wiping tears as it happened, which is totally understandable as such injuries can be fickle and potentially season-ending.
The 23-year-old was set to go to the second All-Star Game of his career this week.