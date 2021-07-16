When Will Ryan Brasier Return To Red Sox? Alex Cora Has Vague Update

NESN Logo Sign In

Ryan Brasier still is sidelined after taking a line drive to the head during a simulated game in June, and according to Boston Red Sox manager Alex Cora, that may not be changing any time soon.

Cora told reporters Friday, ahead of the team’s scheduled game against the New York Yankees, he didn’t have an update on Brasier’s progress.

“Nothing yet,” he said via Zoom. “He’s been playing catch, that’s the only thing he’s been doing baseball-wise. Besides that he’s doing OK.”

Brasier was diagnosed with a concussion, the latest in a string of injuries that have kept him out of organized games this season. He also dealt with hand and calf injuries, and all of that came after his arrival in spring training was delayed due to the death of his father.

At the end of June, Brasier opened up about his recent injury and said he had been cleared by doctors to start working out again.

“Going through some stuff, starting to feel more normal,” he told reporters via Zoom on June 26. “But as far as news goes, they cleared me to play catch and do some physical stuff today for the first time. So, it?s been a long three weeks, I?ve been ready to test it and get back out and hopefully get on track to being back soon.”

Brasier’s arrival would only deepen a Red Sox bullpen that has been strong throughout the season. In 2020, he kept opponents scoreless in 15 of his last 18 appearances.