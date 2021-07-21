Ryan Brasier Doing ‘More Baseball Stuff,’ But Red Sox Return Uncertain

NESN Logo Sign In

Ryan Brasier has a long road ahead of him as far as Boston Red Sox manager Alex Cora is concerned.

The pitcher hasn’t appeared in a Major League Baseball game this season. Various injuries and personal matters kept him sidelined through the start of the year, and things took a more serious turn when he took a line drive to the head during a simulated game in June.

Cora gave an update on Brasier’s recovery ahead of Wednesday’s game against the Toronto Blue Jays.

“He got the green light two days ago to start doing more baseball stuff,” Cora said in a Zoom media conference. “We’ve just got to be patient with him, but that’s good news … Finally he can move forward and start doing some athletic activity.”

The news was more positive than what he shared last week, when he said Brasier was pretty limited in his baseball activities and could only play catch. And while he has apparently made more progress in his recovery, Cora didn’t seem to be anticipating a return for Brasier any time soon.

“He feels great, but obviously what he’s coming from is not easy,” Cora said. “There’s gonna be a process, and hopefully he can contribute.”

A healthy Brasier would deepen a Red Sox bullpen that has managed well throughout the season, but there’s certainly no reason to rush him back before he’s ready — especially with the return of Tanner Houck to the big leagues, where he is expected to play a hybrid role.