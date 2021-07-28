Ryan Suter, Rumored Bruins Target, Reportedly Will Sign With Stars

NESN Logo Sign In

Ryan Suter reportedly is heading to the Lone Star State.

The 36-year-old defenseman plans to sign a four-year contract with the Dallas Stars, according to multiple reports. The deal will pay Suter an average annual salary of $3.65 million.

Ryan Suter to DAL 4×3.65M — Elliotte Friedman (@FriedgeHNIC) July 28, 2021

Dallas Stars expected to sign Ryan Suter to a 4 year contract. Hearing mid 3?s…aav. — Darren Dreger (@DarrenDreger) July 28, 2021

Suter became one of the top names on the free agent market in early July when he and Zach Parise were bought out by the Minnesota Wild. The Boston Bruins reportedly were among the teams interested.

Suter, a Wisconsin native, is a one-time NHL All-Star and has racked up 607 points over his 16-year career.