Scott Boras ‘Very Happy’ J.D. Martinez Returned To ‘Normal Ways’ At Plate

J.D. Martinez has done a complete 180 from the 2020 Major League Baseball season.

The Boston Red Sox designated hitter entered 2021 with a bit of a chip on his shoulder after MLB’s rules due to COVID-19 limited his time in the video room — something he has credited to his success at the plate over the years.

Martinez was named to his fourth All-Star Game over the weekend, and has enjoyed a much better year halfway through the 2021 campaign.

His agent, Scott Boras, is happy for his client.

“I’m very happy that J.D. and six or seven other of my clients who were sluggers are back to their normal ways,” Boras told MLB’com’s Ian Browne. “Their routines are the same (as in previous years).”

Martinez signed a five-year deal with the Red Sox ahead of the 2018 season that included three opt-outs — after the 2019, 2020 and 2021 seasons. The DH did not exercise his first two clauses, but Boras was tight-lipped about what Martinez could at seasons end.

“All those things are a vision of the conclusion of the season,” Boras said. “They’ve got some time to make that decision after they’re done with the season. The Boston Red Sox, the strength of the team is that you have three players in this lineup (Martinez, Xander Bogaerts and Rafael Devers) who have a .900-plus OPS. Nobody in baseball has that.”