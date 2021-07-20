Seattle Kraken Mock Expansion Draft: Our Picks For Newest NHL Team

NESN Logo Sign In

By now, the Seattle Kraken probably know for the most part who they are and are not taking in the expansion draft. But allow the real experts (us) to tell them who they should draft.

The protected lists are in and the Kraken will announce their selections Wednesday. In anticipation of the draft, we decided to take a crack at a mock draft, using the great expansion draft simulator on CapFriendly.

Here’s how it shook out.

Breakdown

Forwards: 16 (minimum is 14)

Defensemen: 11 (minimum is nine)

Goalies: Three (minimum is three)

Cap hit: 64.9 million out of 81.5 million, but 11 contracts are going off of their 2021 cap hit. So, some will be more expensive, some might be less.

And now for the picks.

Anaheim Ducks: Haydn Fleury, defenseman — We can’t believe Anaheim left him unprotected. He’s a no-brainer.

Arizona Coyotes: Tyler Pitlick, right wing — Steady veteran winger. Not a ton of value on Arizona’s list (unless Seattle signed a UFA like Michael Bunting).