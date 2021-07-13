NESN Logo Sign In

Are you not entertained?

The first round of Monday night’s Home Run Derby featured a lot of homers, with Pete Alonso breaking the record for first-round blasts and one fan falling over the railing in his pursuit of a web gem.

But what’s a Home Run Derby without a few upsets? And that’s exactly what happened at Coors Field.

Joey Gallo was edged out by Trevor Story, and Shohei Ohtani was bounced early after an intense double swing-off with Juan Soto.

Soto and Ohtani needed three rounds to decide who moved on, and Soto went 3-for-3 in the final swing off — something Ohtani just couldn’t keep up with.

Ohtani did come back to tie Soto in the first round in impressive fashion, though.

SHOHEI UNREAL TO TIE IT ? pic.twitter.com/oQRlqjf5s3 — ESPN (@espn) July 13, 2021

Ohtani ties Soto and we have ANOTHER swing off ? pic.twitter.com/Q9m00RPXKI — ESPN (@espn) July 13, 2021

Soto eliminates Ohtani after a double swing-off ? pic.twitter.com/I6q43awnGm — ESPN (@espn) July 13, 2021

Ohtani was the betting favorite to win the event, but you just never know what’s going to happen.

This might be best for Ohtani’s arm, though, considering he’s the starting pitcher and leadoff hitter for the American League in the All-Star Game on Tuesday night.