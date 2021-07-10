Should Bruins Pursue Kevin Labanc Trade With ‘Open For Business’ Sharks?

NESN Logo Sign In

The San Jose Sharks are at a franchise crossroad, and it appears moving players once thought to be potential cornerstones might be on the table.

That includes Kevin Labanc, according to The Athletic’s Kevin Kurz.

“In a month in which they could reshape their roster, with the expansion draft, entry draft and beginning of free agency all upcoming, the Sharks are ramping up trade discussions with teams, according to multiple sources.

“Names that have been dangled as potential bait include Kevin Labanc, Radim Simek and Dylan Gambrell. The club would prefer to make a so-called ?hockey deal,? a trade that involves established NHL players on both sides, but is also hoping to gain more picks in the upcoming draft ? something that general manager Doug Wilson has already said he expects to achieve.“

If Labanc really is available, he makes all the sense in the world for the Bruins.

A rich man’s Danton Heinen, Labanc showed impressive scoring ability early on in his career. And while those numbers have leveled out, he’s only 25 and the analytics show that he does drive play and is an overall useful offensive player, even when he’s struggling to impact the scoresheet.

Health hasn’t been much of an issue, as he’s played pretty much every game the last three years. He slashed 17-39-66 in 82 games during the 2018-19 campaign, 14-19-33 in 70 during 2019-20 and 12-16-28 across 55 contests this past season.