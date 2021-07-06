Should Celtics Consider Either Of These Potential Marcus Smart Trades?

NESN Logo Sign In

Boston Celtics guard Marcus Smart has continued to find himself in potential trade scenarios this past week.

Sports Illustrated’s NBA insider Chris Mannix, for one, noted how Smart has a “really good market” and could be included in a trade with the Portland Trail Blazers which lands CJ McCollum in Boston.

“If Portland keeps (Damian) Lillard — that’s why (CJ) McCollum is intriguing for Boston, because Smart would probably complement Lillard differently at least than McCollum does,” Mannix said recently on The Bill Simmons Podcast.

Simmons offered his own insight on Smart during his latest podcast. And the veteran writer for The Ringer acknowledged now how maybe the Celtics trade Smart for the seventh pick in the 2021 NBA Draft, which is possessed by the Golden State Warriors. Simmons added how anything in the “7-9 range is probably his value.”

It begs the question: Should the Celtics consider either one of those proposed trades?

Let’s start with the latter of two trades propositions, and we’ll be quick. The Celtics absolutely should not trade Smart for the No. 7, No. 8 or No. 9 pick in the upcoming NBA draft. Smart, while certainly a flawed guard, offers much more than any incoming rookie could, especially for a team which already is extremely young. It wouldn’t make sense for a team that should be able to compete for a championship in the not-too-distant future.

Anyway, moving on.