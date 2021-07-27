Simone Biles Drops Out Of USA Gymnastics Olympic Team Event

A tough blow for Team USA Gymnastics

Team USA lost one of the greatest gymnasts in history for the Team Final in Tokyo.

Early Tuesday morning stateside, it was announced that Simone Biles was dropping out of the Tokyo Olympic Team Gymnastics Final. Biles had taken part in the vault before withdrawing, leaving Jordan Chiles to handle the balance beam and uneven bars in her place.

According to a Team USA coach on the NBC broadcast of the event, the issue is not injury-related, rather mental health-related. Biles had been spotted saying “I’m fine” to a coach after the vault before departing the event with a medical staffer.

The Women’s All-Around competition is the next event Biles is in line to participate in, and that’s scheduled for Thursday. At the moment, it is unclear if she will be available for that.

