Sportsbooks Pull Olympic Gymnastics Odds After Simone Biles Withdraws

The United States women’s gymnastics team was upset Tuesday in the team final after Simone Biles withdrew from competition.

The reigning all-around Olympic gold medalist was anticipated to lead Team USA to gold. Instead, they took silver with a score of 166.096, second to the Russian Olympic Committee’s 169.528.

Biles, widely considered the greatest gymnast of all time, left the event following a disappointing vault with what USA Gymnastics cited as a medical issue. The 24-year-old will be evaluated daily, but there’s no guarantee she’ll compete in Thursday’s individual all-around final.

Looking to profit off Team USA’s misfortune by betting on Biles opponents on the floor, beam, vault or bars?

You can’t.

Following the news Tuesday morning, sportsbooks had completely taken down all betting lines pertaining to women’s artistic gymnastics. Talk about a GOAT impact.

There’s being the face of a sport, and then there’s whatever Biles is for gymnastics.