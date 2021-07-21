NESN Logo Sign In

Stephon Gilmore wants a new contract, but a long-term deal might not be the only solution on the table amid negotiations with the New England Patriots.

NFL Network’s Mike Giardi on Tuesday reported the star cornerback, who is due just $7 million in base salary in 2021, would be open to settling for just a bit more in his final season before hitting the open market.

Here’s what Giardi told Amina Smith on NBC Sports Boston’s “Early Edition:”

“When it comes to Gilmore’s side, there’s been a lot of speculation about what does he want here? And there’s been talk about, well he wants that long-term extension. Well I talked to a source that said ‘Well obviously, who wouldn’t take a long-term extension at the right price, the price of a top-five corner?’

“But he’s also amenable, the source says, to just that one-year sweetener in the deal. And then hey, I’ll ball out and I hit free agency and I can get another big contract that way.”

The latest report doubles down on what Giardi tweeted Monday, when he said Gilmore “is open to a multi-year extension but would also be willing to take a one-year jump in salary.”

On Stephon Gilmore…I'm told his side is open to a multi-year extension but would also be willing to take a one year jump in salary – with free agency looming next season – to make this work. There is still time to hammer out an agreement. #Patriots vets aren't due until 7/27. — Michael Giardi (@MikeGiardi) July 19, 2021

Sports Illustrated’s Albert Breer said Monday he envisioned a similar path forward for Gilmore, with added incentives similar to what the team did for Tom Brady and Rob Gronkowski. He also noted “there’s been no recent progress” on either front.