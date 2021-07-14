Suns Vs. Bucks Live Stream: Watch NBA Finals Game 4 Online, On TV

NESN Logo Sign In

There could be a deadlock in the 2021 NBA Finals by Wednesday night’s end.

After dropping the first two games of the best-of-seven series to the Suns in Phoenix, the Bucks responded with a 20-point win at Fiserv Forum on Sunday night. Giannis Antetokounmpo powered the way for Milwaukee with 41 points and 13 rebounds, both game highs.

The Finals will resume Wednesday night when the sides meet for Game 4. Here’s how to watch the matchup online and on TV:

When: Wednesday, July 14 at 9 p.m. ET

TV: ABC

Live Streams: FuboTV — free trial | WatchESPN