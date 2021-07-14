Suns Vs. Bucks Live Stream: Watch NBA Finals Game 4 Online, On TV

Phoenix currently owns a 2-1 series lead

by

There could be a deadlock in the 2021 NBA Finals by Wednesday night’s end.

After dropping the first two games of the best-of-seven series to the Suns in Phoenix, the Bucks responded with a 20-point win at Fiserv Forum on Sunday night. Giannis Antetokounmpo powered the way for Milwaukee with 41 points and 13 rebounds, both game highs.

The Finals will resume Wednesday night when the sides meet for Game 4. Here’s how to watch the matchup online and on TV:

When: Wednesday, July 14 at 9 p.m. ET
TV: ABC
Live Streams: FuboTV — free trial | WatchESPN

More NBA:

Where Jayson Tatum’s Jersey Sales Rank Among NBA Stars
CT Sun players Brionna Jones, DeWanna Bonner
Previous Article

CT Sun Players To Compete Vs. Team USA In WNBA All-Star Game
Boston Red Sox prospect Jarren Duran
Next Article

Red Sox Rumors: Jarren Duran To Join Boston For Series Vs. Yankees

Picked For You

Related