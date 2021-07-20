Suns Vs. Bucks Live Stream: Watch NBA Finals Game 6 Online, On TV

Giannis Antetokounmpo and Co. are one win away from glory

by

The NBA could crown a new champion Tuesday night.

After outlasting the Suns on Saturday night in Phoenix, the Bucks have an opportunity to claim the league’s most coveted hardware on their own floor. A Game 6 victory would mark Milwaukee’s first championship in 50 years.

Should Devin Booker, Chris Paul and Co. notch a road win, the sides will meet Thursday night in the desert for a winner-take-all Game 7.

Here’s how to watch Suns-Bucks Game 6 online and on TV:

When: Tuesday, July 20 at 9 p.m. ET
TV: ABC
Live Streams: FuboTV — free trial | WatchESPN

