Suns Vs. Bucks Live Stream: Watch NBA Finals Game 6 Online, On TV

The NBA could crown a new champion Tuesday night.

After outlasting the Suns on Saturday night in Phoenix, the Bucks have an opportunity to claim the league’s most coveted hardware on their own floor. A Game 6 victory would mark Milwaukee’s first championship in 50 years.

Should Devin Booker, Chris Paul and Co. notch a road win, the sides will meet Thursday night in the desert for a winner-take-all Game 7.

Here’s how to watch Suns-Bucks Game 6 online and on TV:

When: Tuesday, July 20 at 9 p.m. ET

TV: ABC

Live Streams: FuboTV — free trial | WatchESPN